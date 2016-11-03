Transit van thefts in Sudbury area

Police are reminding drivers to be vigilant in keeping their vehicles secure following a spate of thefts of equipment from transit vans across the Sudbury area on Sunday evening.

Overnight on Sunday, October 30, thieves broke into a number of transit vans: on Haverhill Road in Kedington, Pask Way in Clare, Crownfield Road and Chestnut Drive in Glemsford, Cordell Place in Long Melford, Beech Road in Great Cornard and Lucas Drive in Sudbury town centre.

The vehicles were accessed by unknown means and a variety of power tools were stolen from each vehicle.

Police are investigating whether these crimes are linked and are urging tradesmen to remove work equipment from their vans and store them in a secure location elsewhere.

Witnesses or anybody who saw anything suspicious on Sunday night are asked to call Sudbury Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101 reference 63647/16 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.