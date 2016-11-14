Tributes paid to lorry driver killed in East Bergholt crash

Tributes have been paid to a man who died in a single-vehicle collision in East Bergholt.

Officers were called by the ambulance service at 9am on Friday, November 11, to reports that a lorry had come off the highway on the B1070 Manningtree Road, near to the junction with Cordwinders.

Michael Renton, aged 60 and of Clacton-on-Sea, is believed to have suffered a medical episode and despite the efforts of ambulance personnel he died at the scene.

Michael’s partner Annette paid tribute, saying: “Our Mickey was the most precious gift ever given to all his family and friends. Whether it be fishing, watching the Grand Prix or Dad’s Army, he would be in his element. He had touched the hearts of everyone around him and he will be forever missed by all.

“He may never have had his own children but he will always be a dad to Bram, Scott, Neil and Alice, as well as a proud Grandad to baby George, Stephen, Paige, Cameron, Nate and Esmai. He will be sorely missed.”