UPDATED: Man dies in Stanton crash

A man in his 80s has died following a crash on the A143 in Stanton this morning.

Police were called by the East of England Ambulance Service at 10.55am to reports that a Citroen C5 car had collided with a tree.

The man driving was treated by the ambulance service but died at the scene.

A woman passenger in her 80s has been taken to West Suffolk Hospital with serious injuries.

It is believed the man was feeling unwell shortly before the crash.

Police are appealing for witnesses to call Suffolk Police on 101, quoting CAD reference 134 of October 14.