UPDATED: Van driver killed on A1307 named

The man who died after the van he was driving was involved in a collision on the A1307 yesterday has been named.

Cambridgeshire Police say Curtis Payne, 23, of Limes Avenue, Chigwell, died at the scene of the crash.

He had been driving a Ford Transit between Cambridge and Linton just before 8am and was involved in a collision with a lorry and a Hyundai Tucson 4x4. No one else was injured.

The A1307 was closed for about five hours and motorists were urged to avoid the area.

Police are investigating the collision and are appealing for anyone who witnessed it or saw any of the vehicles involved just prior, to contact them.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was at the scene and East of England Ambulance Service sent a rapid response vehicle and two ambulance crews.

The man’s next of kin have been informed.

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock expressed sympathy for the man’s family and added: “Far too many tragic accidents have occurred along this stretch of the road, particularly where the dual carriageway goes into a single carriageway and drivers try to overtake. This puts all drivers at risk and it must stop.

“I have been campaigning for the dualling of the A1307 since I was elected MP of West Suffolk. It is not only a key issue continuously raised by my constituents, but as today’s accident highlights it is a matter of life and death. I will continue to fight tirelessly until the A1307 is dualled.”

Anyone with information should contact Sergeant Chris Clare, at Cambridgeshire road policing unit, on 101.