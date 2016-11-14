Van driver dies after A1307 crash

A MAN has died after the van he was driving was involved in a collision this morning on the A1307.

Cambridgeshire Police say the crash between Cambridge and Linton was reported just before 8am and involved a lorry, the van and a Hyundai Tucson 4x4. No one else was injured.

The A1307 was closed for about five hours and motorists were urged to avoid the area.

Police are investigating the collision and are appealing for anyone who witnessed it or saw any of the vehicles involved just prior, to contact them.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was at the scene and East of England Ambulance Service sent a rapid response vehicle and two ambulance crews.

The man’s next of kin have been informed.

Anyone with information should contact Sergeant Chris Clare, at Cambridgeshire road policing unit, on 101.