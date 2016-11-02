Van driver from Sudbury area repeatedly punched in face during robbery in Sible Hedingham

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to a robbery in which a man was punched in the face as he sat in his van.

The 44-year-old victim was waiting in traffic in Swan Street, Sible Hedingham, at 3pm on Tuesday, October 18, when two men approached and opened his door.

One punched him repeatedly in the face and the other stole a satellite navigation system.

Both then ran off towards a bike shop and into an alleyway.

The victim, from the Sudbury area, was left with swollen and bruised eyes.

Both suspects were white, aged in their 30s, clean shaven and of average build.

One was about 5ft 5ins tall with short dark brown hair and wore a T-shirt. The other was about 5ft 6ins tall and had short dark hair.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Pc Gemma White at Braintree CID on 101.