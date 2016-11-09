Villagers in ‘Glem Valley’s Got Talent’

Latest what's on news from the Suffolk Free Press

Residents from Hartest, Boxted, Stanstead, Somerton and Glemsford will be competing in Glem Valley’s Got Talent which takes place on Saturday at Glemsford Social Club.

There will be interval entertainment from magician The Great Edmundo.

The event starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £5.

For more information contact Lisa Porter on 07882 212699.

