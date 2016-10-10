Was missing airman Corrie driven out of Bury?

The mother of missing airman Corrie McKeague has said on Facebook that she suspects someone drove him out of Bury St edmunds two weeks ago.

But Suffolk Police say they are keeping an open mind about what has happened to Corrie, a member of 2Sqn RAF Regiment at Honington, and say there is ‘no evidence of third party involvement’.

Corrie McKeague's mum Nicola Urquhart ANL-160310-161217009

At 5am yesterday, Corrie’s mum Nicola Urquhart, from Dunfermline, posted on Facebook: “Police are confident corrie is not still in Bury and has not left on foot.

“This can only mean there is third party involvement, there is just no evidence so far to prove criminality. As such I would ask people to help me find this evidence as someone does know something.”

Suffolk Police said today that they continue to investigate all possibilities.

A spokeswoman added: “This includes the possibility that Corrie may have attempted to walk home but not been captured on CCTV, that he has willingly gone with someone else or that something else may have happened.

Police are asking for anyone who finds Corrie's Nokia Lumia 435 to contact them ANL-160410-131124001

“At this stage there is no evidence of criminality and nothing to indicate any third party involvement, however this continues to be subject to the ongoing investigation and nothing can be ruled out at this time.”

They stress that there is not 100 per cent CCTV coverage of the area he was last seen in at about 3.20am on Saturday September 24.

The spokeswoman added: “Officers are continuing to go through hundreds of hours of footage to try to piece together what may have happened to Corrie, to see if there are any further images of him in Bury St Edmunds.

“Suffolk Police have also liaised with national experts to ensure everything possible is being done through searches and other work to find him.”

Suffolk Police's Corrie McKeague poster ANL-160710-105523001

As a result of extensive work by detectives over the weekend, police have been able to identify a number of individuals who were seen on CCTV in the area at the time. This includes the three young people police made appeals to trace last week.

Police are looking to speak to all of these individuals, with the aim of gathering any further information that may help locate Corrie. At this stage all of those identified are being treated as potential witnesses.

Police were today again searching the A1101 between Bury St Edmunds and Mildenhall, as they did last week, for Corrie’s missing Nokia Lumia 435 phone, which registered with the Barton mills phone mast at about 8am on the Saturday he went missing.

The police and family have thanked all the businesses who have put up Corrie appeal posters and are continuing to ask anyone with information to call the incident room on 01473 782019.

You can report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

You can download a PDF of the police Corrie appeal poster to print and display here.