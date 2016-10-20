West Suffolk children’s author launches school’s ‘Booktober’

A popular children’s author has helped launch a month-long sponsored ‘readathon’ at a school in Steeple Bumpstead.

Victoria Brock kickstarted Stanley Drapkin Primary School’s ‘Booktober’ – an event which aims to get pupils reading as much as possible throughout October – last week.

The author, who is probably best known for her first book Harriet The Hedgehog, a story about a hedgehog with no spikes, spent last Tuesday story-telling and speaking to the pupils about her books and the journey she has been on to become an author and self-publisher.

Denise Lilley, on behalf of the school’s Parent Teacher Association (PTA), said the children and staff were ‘in awe and totally inspired’ by Ms Brock’s visit.

“The excitement and motivation that this joint event gave the school was immeasurable,” she said.

Money raised from Booktober will go towards helping the school reach its £6,000 target which will be used to pay for children’s learning materials, 30 iPads and recreational activities.

Ms Brock, of Bury St Edmunds, who already gives £1 of every book sold to the Starlight Children’s Foundations charity, is also donating money from her book sales to the school’s fund.

Her books are available to buy on Amazon. For more details, visit www.victoriabrockauthor.co.uk