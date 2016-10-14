Wife pays tribute to husband killed in head-on crash in Santon Downham

The wife of a man who was killed in a head-on crash at Santon Downham on Sunday has released a heart-felt tribute.

Police were called just after 5am on Sunday (October 9) to reports of a collision between a red Ford Mondeo and a green Fiat Panda on the B1107 Thetford Road, near the exit for High Lodge Visitor Centre.

Mark Smyth, 46, of Brandon, who was driving the Fiat Panda, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement issued by police, Mr Smyth’s wife, Jo, said he had been on his way to work when he was killed in the head-on collision.

Paying tribute to her husband, she added: “He was a family and animal lover who leaves behind a widow and his beloved dog, Hugo.

“Mark was a kind, warm, gentle man who was funny and had a great sense of humour.

“He had a love for the outdoor sports and photography which took him to many places across the globe.

“He was loved and liked by so many people and highly respected. He will be sadly missed by us all.”

Raimondas Saveikis, 33, of Canons Walk, Thetford, was charged yesterday with causing death by dangerous driving in connection with the accident.

He appeared at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court this morning and was granted bail until November 11 when he is due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court.