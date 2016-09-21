Winfarthing mum’s post praising disabled Tesco staff goes viral on Facebook

A Winfarthing mum’s post praising a member of disabled Diss Tesco staff has gone viral on Facebook.

Emma Shawcross, who has seven children, three of which are disabled, said as a mother of an autistic 12-year-old boy, Ethan, offering equal opportunities could change people’s lives.

The post has received more than 118,000 reactions, attracted in excess of 2,000 comments, and has been shared on the social media site by more than 7,400 people.

It praised the supermarket chain for giving staff member Robert an opportunity when other employers hadn’t.

“I just wanted to let Tesco know that it was a great thing that they were offering people with every ability an opportunity,” she told the Diss Express. “As a mum I worry all the time whether or not he is going to have the same life chances as everybody else, such as having kids and getting a job.

“It was just a little thank you.”

Despite squashing her bread and taking his time scanning awkward items and counting money, she explained that every moment was “perfect” at the Victoria Road-based store.

Part of her message on the Tesco Facebook page read: “I asked him how he was finding the job and he chatted a bit about his experience of Tesco and how they had given him an opportunity many other employers hadn’t.

“So thank you Tesco. It was a pleasure shopping with you today.”

Jo Marsh, store manager at Tesco Diss said, “My colleagues at the store work hard to serve customers a little better every day and Rob is no exception. His enthusiasm rubs off on everyone around him and he is a real credit to our store.”

A spokesperson for Tesco added: “Everyone is welcome at Tesco and we encourage applications and support the careers of all our disabled colleagues.”

The post received thousands of replies.

One read: “I’d like to say congratulations to you, Emma, for having the decency and patience with this chap.

“There are so many people who would probably stand and huff and puff because he wasn’t scanning things through at lightening speed.

“You made his job easy and his experience with you sound like a stress free one, which so many people don’t have the inclination to do.”