Woman suffers head injury after car overturns between Great Cornard and Bures

The B1508/Bures Road was blocked this morning after a car overturned between Great Cornard and Bures, with a woman in her 50s taken to hospital.

The woman was taken to hospital as a precaution after suffering a minor head injury.

Police were called to the crash, near to where the road turns from 30mph to 60mph, at 7.55am.

The road was blocked causing large queues on both Bures Road and alternative routes.

Recovery were on the scene by 8.40am and police left the scene at 8.55am with the road now clear.