Lewis puts his body on the line for Haverhill Scouts and Guides

Just one week after his ninth birthday a Haverhill schoolboy will be taking on a new, and very physical, challenge to raise money for new Scout and Guide buildings in his home town.

Lewis Fox, is still eight but by the time July 23 arrives he will not only be nine but he will also be heading over the Cambridgeshire border to take part in the Kimbolton Castle Children’s Triathlon.

He is taking on the 100m swim, 1,600 cycle and 800m run to help the Haverhill Scout and Guides raise the £100,000 it needs to replace the dilapidated buildings it uses in Colne Valley Road.

Lewis, a pupil at New Cangle Primary school in Haverhill was recently crowned the 1st Haverhill Cubs ‘Cub of the Year 2017’ (an award made before the triathlon brainstorm), and has been with the Scouts since joining the Beavers when he was six.

He proposed the notion of completing a triathlon to his dad Russell as they sat at home in early June and watched Olympic triathletes Jonny and Alistair Brownlee on TV.

Russell, who lives with his wife Janette and Lewis, in Chase Close, promptly entered Lewis for the Kimbolton triathlon, only realising the next day that the contest is for nine to ten-year-olds, meaning Lewis will barely be within the age classification at the starting pistol.

Lewis’s dad also decided to use the event to raise funds for the much needed new buildings.

“I thought, if Lewis is going to do this I’m going to raise some money for a good cause.

“I was a Cub and Lewis is a Cub and you go down there and you tear your hair out.

“It’s a good cause. It’s a big challenge for him. I think he will do it but I don’t think he is going to break any world records.

“I think he will be shattered by the end of it but if he has to walk the final bit of it he will.

“It’s amazing how many people around town are raising money for the Cub’s new facilities.”

To help Lewis, who is also plays with Haverhill Rugby Club’s junior section on Sundays, where he was recently given the ‘Most Improved Player of the Year Award’ raise as much as he can a donation page has been set up.

It can be found at: https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/russellfox1#.WVqQTq6sxZM.email.

Already the initial target of £500 has been broken, and it may now have to be reset, said Russell.