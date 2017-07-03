Lily wins the Haverhill Echo Baby and Toddler competition

Little charmer Lily Skeggs-Terry received the most votes to win the Haverhill Echo Baby and Toddler Competition, which we ran last month.

It was a very close run thing though as Lily, who is eight months-old, received just one more vote than the runner up Freddie Welling, with Ella Taylor coming in third.

Lily lives with her mum Becky Gardiner and dad Ricky Skeggs-Terry (pictured with her above), in Brybank Road, Haverhill.

It was the first time Becky had entered her daughter into any competition, and she said: “I honestly didn’t think I was going to win because there were so many babies on there. “I was very happy that we won but I was very surprised.”

Becky and Ricky will receive a 20x16 canvas of Lily, courtesy of the Photography Company, who took all the photos of the children to take part.

The parents of Freddie Welling and Ella Taylor received a 16x12 and 12x10 canvas, respectively, for coming in second and third place in the competition.