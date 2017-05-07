Linton in the spotlight in archive photo

Linda Kelly spotted this photo in the Echoes of the Past feature that was in the April 20 edition of the Echo and got in touch to explain what it was about.

The people in the photo, explained Linda, are Lee Hall, Joy Button, in blue, and Joy Dunster.

Linda took the photo, outside the communal room, in Chalklands sheltered housing unit in Linton at a time she was the warden there.

It was taken in May 2001.

She explained: “The occasion was, as far as I can remember, the inter residents quiz, in which they held rounds and many residents took part.

“It was all good fun. Mr Hall is the husband of June, who was deputy at Chalklands at the time.”

By chance, Mrs Hall also got in touch to confirm the identities of all of those in the photo.