Linton pupils proves his gift for languages

Linton Heights Junior School pupil Jacob Frankish, 10, made it through to the final round of the national Junior Language challenge in London.

Over 2000 children originally entered the competition which started with French; the second round was Japanese, with the semi final being hosted at Linton Heights.

The grand final language was Zulu where Jacob, from Linton, competed in London to be placed in the final 18.

French teacher, Madame Kelly said the children that took part had really enjoyed the challenge and we will definitely be entering again next year.