Linton pupils turn to mythology for their Christmas play

Pupils at Linton Heights Junior School took a story from ancient Greece and gave a it a modern twist for their Christmas production.

All the pupils from the school’s two Year Four classes were involved in the production, which was performed to parents and grandparents last week.

Although its title included a play on words of a popular modern film, Troy Story was based on the tale of Helen of Troy – the Spartans versus the Trojans.

The opening lines to the first song indicated just what it was all about: “A tale of love and death and glory, It’s all here it’s called Troy Story.”