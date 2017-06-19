Linton’s Great Musical Get Together is a sizzling success

In brilliant sunshine the Linton community came together on Sunday (June 18) for a Great Musical Get Together.

The event was one of thousands of Get Togethers held across the country over the weekend to remember the life and ideals of murdered MP Jo Cox, and celebrated community spirit as well as local musical talent.

Sawston Steel Band opened the picnic-style event on the village green with Caribbean rhythms well-suited to a gloriously hot and sunny day.

There followed a whole afternoon of music, featuring instrumental and choral groups from Linton Village College, community ensemble Linton Jazz, children’s and adult choirs and as a grand finale, Cambridge based samba band Arco Iris, who also provided a kids’ workshop.

A highlight of the day was a rendition of Gary Barlow’s “Sing!” with voices from Linton Infants, Linton Heights Juniors and a choir of parents, making a great sound to celebrate love and unity.

Refreshments were provided by Linton Infants PTFA, along with a barbecue by Linton Scouts (burgers and sausages generously supplied by Dalehead Foods) and a beer tent staffed by volunteers.

Hundreds of people of all ages attended, creating a wonderful relaxed, family atmosphere.

The event was sponsored by Linton Parish Council and organized by Linton Youth Music, a group promoting opportunities for young people in the village to engage with music.

A bucket collection taken at the event will be shared between Linton Youth Music, Linton Music Society and the Jo Cox Foundation.