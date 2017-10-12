Long wait for upgraded Haverhill play area to open is almost over

Parents who began a quest more than two years ago to have improvements made to a dilapidated play area in Haverhill are on course to see their efforts bear fruit.

Back in 2015, Ben Brangwin, of Forest Glade, started a petition to get the park in Howe Road upgraded.

He began a petition that called on St Edmundsbury Council to upgrade what he called a ‘rundown’ park.

It garnered 384 signatures and a lot of interest from other parents who, like him, felt their children deserved better.

Their hopes gained support from St Edmundsbury Council, which has spent £60,000 on adding new equipment to the park, and putting in a new gate and pathway connecting the new pedestrian/cycle path to the play area.

A consultation was held over the design and contents of the park and a final choice made, with the aid of the local community and work began to install it at the end of July.

It is expected that the park should be open for use at the end of this week, albeit with a couple of finishing touches to be made by the end of the month.

Clare Reeve, of Cambridge Way, who supported Ben in his push for the improvements, said: “I know lots of people over there are ready with their kids and want to use it.

“I’ve had messages on Facebook saying ‘when is it opening, when is it opening.’ People are getting a bit impatient now, everyone is just looking forward to getting on there and the children are really excited and can’t wait.

“It’s more than we hoped for. I think it’s really thanks to Simon Collins (St Edmundsbury Council parks infrastructure manager).”