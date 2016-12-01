Lorenzo has a magic touch as panto opens

A teenager who grew up in Spain but enjoyed pantomimes each year when he visited family in Linton is the author and director of this year’s village panto.

Aladdin will run on December 10 and 11 at Linton Village College and Lorenzo Zambrana Roberts, 16, will be at the helm as well as treading the boards as Widow Twanky

The magic of theatre has captivated him since he was a child and the talented young man has been involved in staging shows over the years often with mum Tracey as his assistant.

He moved back to England at the age of 14 to take his GCSEs at Linton Village College and now attends Long Road Sixth Form in Cambridge.

He said: “I’m quite nervous about how the audience will react but the cast quite like the jokes. Wre’ve got a few in about Cambridge United. It’s quite a modern show. ”

From the age of five Lorenzo has done magic shows with his rabbits and doves in Ibiza and Seville. He earned £49 for his first magic operformance at a private party. He was also invited to put on a show for pilgrims travelling to see Pope Benedict in Madrid.

Lorenzo has done charity events and also performed in Privilege, one of the biggest clubs in the world.

He is studying drama, graphic design and media A-levels at Long Road and also writes music and plays the piano. He has done the photography, costume and poster design for Aladdin.

Among the cast of locals are Irna Briddle who plays Princess Jasmine and Quinn Cox as the Genie. Profits will go to East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices.

Tickets are available from Joyce or Tracey on 01223 891790 or email office@lintonpanto,com or visit the website www.lintonpanto.com Tickets cost £7, adults, £5 children, under threes are free. The shows run on Saturday at 3pm and 7pm and on Sunday at 3pm.