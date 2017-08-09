Lottery windfall will bring more family support to Haverhill school

Have your say

Westfield Primary Academy School in Haverhill has welcomed a Lottery windfall that will provide more support for families.

Newmarket-based charity Sharing Parenting will get £310,000 over the next four years from the Reaching Communities Lottery Fund, to help with its work.

The grant will mean part-time family support workers can be placed in Westfield and three other Suffolk schools.

Westfield headteacher, Nicky Tyler, said: “We are delighted to be working alongside ‘Sharing Parenting’ and other primaries to provide our families with this wonderful resource.

“A Family Support Worker will enable our families to be given the early help needed when dealing with the struggles of family life on a daily basis.

“We look forward to collaborating with ‘Sharing Parenting’ to support our families and pupils succeed in all that they do.”

Sharing Parenting runs Raising Children, Raising Toddlers and Raising Teenagers courses for parents and carers covering issues such as parenting styles, respectful communication, active listening, understanding challenging behaviour and positive encouragement and discipline.