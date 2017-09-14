Lower-league opponents dump Rovers out of Vase

BUILDBASE FA VASE

FIRST QUALIFYING

GOAL SCORER: Ben Bradley battles with a Whitton player for the ball

ROUND

Haverhill Rovers 1

Whitton United 3

It has been a bad season for Haverhill Rovers in cup competitions so far, as they crashed out of the FA Vase at the first hurdle on Saturday.

It follows the club similarly exiting the FA Cup at an early stage, after a 6-1 defeat to Heybridge Swifts in the preliminary round, last month.

The Thurlow Nunn Premier Division side lost 3-1 at home to Whitton United, a team in the Thurlow Nunn First Division, as the visitors pulled off a first round upset.

Manager Ben Cowling was anticipating a good run in the FA Vase, a competition for clubs at the same level as Rovers or below.

But it was Whitton who walked away with the spoils, as they took a 2-0 lead into the break to see them with the advantage going into the second half.

But the home supporters were given momentary hope as Rovers pulled one back, before an injury-time goal sealed it for the away side.

Whitton led on 24 minutes against the run of play, as Ryan Rampley beat left-back Cameron Watson for pace and cut the ball back for Jamie Cole to guide the ball past goalkeeper Charlie Turner.

They scored the first of their injury-time goals, and the side’s second, a minute into the first half added time, Rampley again providing a cross that was met by the head of Alex Breadman, who caught Turner going the other way.

Haverhill pushed forward after the break and, despite their struggles on the field, they created chances. The best came when substitute Rory Jebb’s header found the crossbar from Kelvin Enaro’s cross.

There was hope for the hosts on 82 minutes when they halved the deficit.

Mitchell Burr’s corner was punched away by Whitton goalkeeper Ross Welton but fell to Ben Bradley, who chested the ball down and hit it into the back of the net.

Rovers felt that Whitton should have seen right-back Kai Duncan red carded after an alleged punch aimed at Burr, but he only received a caution.

And they then sealed their passage into the next round four minutes into added time.

With nothing to lose, Turner went up for a free-kick and, after his header towards the penalty spot was cleared, it was a race for the ball.

It eventually broke to Whitton substitute Caleb Swan and, from far on the left wing, he managed to roll the ball into the far bottom corner just ahead of a scrambling, diving Turner.

Meanwhile on Tuesday night, a stronger and faster Coggeshall Town were in a different class against Haverhill Rovers as they hit them for six.

And midfielder Aaron Forshaw, a summer signing from rivals Borough, was forced off after 28 minutes and faces a spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

The away side’s tough night turned sour with just four minutes gone as their hosts edged ahead. Jack Curtis hit a first-time side-foot finish in a carbon copy of Whitton’s second goal against Haverhill three days earlier.

The score was almost level in the 21st minute after a mix up in the home defence,

Owen Longley’s controlled side foot volley bounced up on to the inside of the post before getting cleared.

Two minutes before the break Coggeshall doubled their advantage, Nnamdi Nwachuku showing incredible skill to score.

Six minutes into the second half the score was 3-0, Scott riding three tackles before tucking the ball into the far bottom left corner.

Nwachuku then netted his second of the evening to make it 4-0 with 20 minutes to go.

Captain Luke Wilson got in on the act five minutes later with a header from a corner directed into the bottom left corner.

Nwachuku completed his hat trick on 90 minutes from the penalty spot to complete the scoring as they beat Rovers 6-0.