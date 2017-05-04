Make sure you vote in time

You have until 10pm tonight (Thursday) to cast your vote in the Suffolk County Council election.

If you are not sure where your polling station is you can find out by entering your postcode at https://wheredoivote.co.uk

Before you vote, read the ballot paper to find out how many candidates you can vote for. If you mark more than you are entitled to, your ballot paper will be invalid.

If you have a postal vote it must be delivered to your borough or district council, who conduct the count, before the polls close tonight. You can also hand it in at a polling station.

There is also a by-election for some wards in parish and town councils, including Bury St Edmunds Town Council.

Counting in the county polls starts on Friday morning and we will be publishing the results on this website as they come in.