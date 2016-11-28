Man found dead in Brandon took his own life, inquest rules

A man found dead in a car beside a Suffolk road killed himself using fumes from a generator, an inquest has heard.

The body of Keith Farrant, 34, was found near the B1106 in Brandon on July 18.

Today an inquest at Bury St Edmunds heard that police found a generator which had run out of fuel inside the boot of the locked car,

A post-mortem examination, conducted by consultant pathologist Dr Carol Kaminska, showed a fatal level of carbon dioxide in Mr Farrant’s blood.

The inquest heard that Mr Farrant, originally from the Newmarket area, who had made two previous attempts to take his own life, had been staying with friends and living in his car.

Assistant Suffolk Coroner Dr Daniel Sharpstone said Mr Farrant had been extremely depressed and had ended his life close to the anniversary of the death of his baby son five years earlier.

Mr Farrant wad found by police after being alerted by his wife, from whom he was separated.

The inquest heard that Mr Farrant had phoned his wife to say ‘goodbye’ and said she would be better off without him.

Assistant coroner Dr Sharpstone recorded a conclusion that Mr Farrant took his own life.