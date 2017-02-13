Man jailed after cannabis found at farm in Stradishall told to hand over extra cash

A judge has agreed that a man jailed after cannabis was found at a farm in Stradishall should hand over an extra £2,935.

Financial investigators have established that Hanif Shakeri has more assets than originally calculated three years ago when he was told he must pay £455,794.

Today (Monday) Shakeri, 28, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court where Judge Martyn Levett was told that although the original confiscation order had been complied with, it had been found he got £2,935 more than had been realised.

The judge revised the confiscation order to take account of the new findings and told Shakeri he would have to pay the extra money.

Shakeri, who benefited from his crimes by £618,284, was arrested after police uncovered a large quantity of cannabis at Home Farm in Stradishall where he was living.

Police carried out the search after Shakeri failed to stop for a police patrol which pursued him into a business centre. Two police cars were damaged during the incident in December 2011.

He was jailed in 2014 for 12 months after admitting possession with intent to supply, careless driving and possession of criminal property.

During the first confiscation hearing, Shakeri claimed that not all of his assets were the result of criminal activity and could be accounted for by transfers of money into his UK bank account by his mother in Iran.