Man jailed for 18 years over child sex abuse

A man who fled during a trial at which he was convicted of child sex abuse has been jailed for 18 years at Ipswich Crown Court.

David Gosling, 68, formerly of Clare and now living in Manchester, was arrested on Friday, October 20, in northern Wales and was brought back to Suffolk to be sentenced today (Tuesday).

The jury found Gosling guilty of six offences committed 40 years ago but cleared him of three other offences alleged to have been at the same time.

The court heard Gosling repeatedly subjected a young boy to sexual assaults including forcing him to perform a sexual act and indecent touching.

Prosecutor David Wilson told last week’s trial Gosling, who at the time was aged in his late 20s, had taken advantage of the boy, who was unsure whether what was taking place was wrong.

Gosling, who had denied all the offences, was found guilty of two serious sexual offences, three of indecency with a child and one of indecently assaulting a male.

He was found not guilty of three further alleged offences of indecency with a child.

While the jury were deliberating, Gosling fled from Ipswich Crown Court but was arrested the following day in the north of Wales.

Sentencing him, Judge Martyn Levett told Gosling he had left his victim struggling with a ‘tortured life’.

Judge Levett said that in a victim impact statement, the boy said his whole life had been affected including not achieving well at school, suffering nightmares and having anger issues and low self esteem.

Jailing Gosling for a total of 18 years, two thirds of which he will have to spend behind bars before he can apply for parole, Judge Levett said the offending had been ‘quite scandalous’.

In addition, Gosling was made the subject of a one year extended licence period when he is released from jail and told he must sign the sexual offences register for life.

He is also banned from ever working with children.