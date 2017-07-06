Man jailed for three burglaries, including one in Wixoe

A man who raided three village homes within a fortnight, including one in Wixoe near Haverhill, has been jailed.

Aaron Tonner, 32, stole cash and jewellery worth £1,200 after forcing his way into a bungalow at Wixoe using garden tools he took from a nearby garage.

Ipswich Crown Court heard last Wednesday that the burglary at the isolated bungalow, which was owned by an elderly woman, took place on April 8, 2015.

Prosecuting, Richard Potts said that on April 20, 2015, Tonner had raided another

bungalow in Great Whelnetham and a house in Bradfield St George.

The court heard that Tonner, of Walnut Tree Avenue, Cambridge, who pleaded guilty to three offences of burglary, had 58 previous offences recorded against him and had been jailed for two years in 2010 for burglary.

Defending, Oliver Haswell urged Judge Martyn Levett to impose a suspended sentence because of a lack of recent convictions and because an immediate prison term would end Tonner’s job as a scaffolder.

Judge Levett, describing his record of offending as “appalling”, jailed Tonner for

two years.