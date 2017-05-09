Man threatened and cash stolen in Haverhill

Police are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Haverhill.

The incident occurred at around 11.15pm on Monday, May 8, at the recreation ground in Camps Road.

The victim – a 54-year-old man – was walking across the recreation ground when he was approached by two men wearing balaclavas.

One of them threatened him with a cricket bat and demanded that he gave them money.

The victim dropped some cash on the ground, which the offenders picked-up before running off. He was not assaulted during this incident.

The suspects are described as being aged in their late teens to early 20s, both around 5ft 8in tall and of slim build.

They were both wearing dark-coloured clothing.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this robbery, is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101 quoting ref;33850/17, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.