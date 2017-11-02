Manager stole £24,000 from supermarket where he worked

A man who stole £24,000 from the supermarket where he worked has been spared an immediate jail sentence.

Mark Tebbit, 36, of Risbygate Street, Bury St Edmunds, was a night manager at Sainsbury’s, in Haverhill, Ipswich Crown Court heard today.

Jonne Eley, prosecuting, said after Tebbit walked into Bury St Edmunds police station and confessed to having stolen money from a till on September 13, officers contacted the store.

A check revealed that £24,123 in cash was missing from a self service till.

Tebbit told police that he had a gambling addiction and had driven to Great Yarmouth where he spent some of the money at a betting shop, paid £1,000 into his bank account and disposed of the remainder in a litter bin.

Mr Recorder Joseph Boothby sentenced Tebbit, who pleaded guilty to theft by an employee, to 12 months imprisonment suspended for one year. He was ordered to participate in a rehabilitation programme.

Tebbit, representing himself, said he had taken an overdose of tablets the day before the theft and felt there was no reason to carry on having lost his fiancee, child and house.