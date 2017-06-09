Matt Hancock re-elected as MP for West Suffolk with increased majority

Conservative Matthew Hancock has been re-elected as MP for the West Suffolk constituency which includes Newmarket and Mildenhall.

The 38 year old, who was first elected to Parliament in 2010, retained the seat he won two years ago increasing his majority to 17,063, a 13.9 per cent increase on 2015.

The result was declared at 2.40am at Newmarket Leisure Centre and Mr Hancock said he was “honoured to be re-elected as MP for West Suffolk.” He pledged to continue his campaign to get a cinema for Newmarket. Labour’s Michael Jefferys who finished second thanked everyone for their support and said the Labour Party nationally had put up a very positive campaign.

West Suffolk results:

Donald Allwright (Green Party) 935

Julian Flood (UKIP) 2396

Matt Hancock (Conservative) 31,649

Michael Jefferys (Labour Party) 14,586

Elfreda Tealby-Watson (Liberal Democrat) 2,180

Turnout: 67 per cent