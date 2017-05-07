Medical charity marks 45 years of giving aid

An accident and rescue service celebrated its 45th birthday this week.

Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) celebrated its birthday on Monday.

The emergency medical charity was launched on the May 1, 1972, and since then, its volunteer doctors and paramedics have attended almost 17,000 medical emergencies in Suffolk and neighbouring counties.

The charity was set up to provide specialist care to those patients who have serious or life-threatening conditions requiring immediate medical attention before they can be transferred to hospital.

“It seems incredible that SARS is having its 45th birthday,” said Dr Pamela Chrispin, chair of SARS, who is both a solo-responder and team-responder for the charity.

“I am proud to be chair of this wonderful charity, and deeply aware that I am merely one of the current guardians of the service.

“From fragile beginnings, we have created a long-term, highly-skilled service to the critically ill and injured in Suffolk.

“Our current group of responders are passionate, enthusiastic professionals.”

SARS currently has 26 active solo and team responders who volunteer in their spare time to help critically ill or injured patients.

SARS volunteers include anaesthetists, consultants in emergency medicine and critical care paramedics, all of whom can undertake advanced procedures at the scene of an incident which wouldn’t normally be possible outside the hospital environment.

All SARS responders volunteer their services and the charity is supported entirely by voluntary donations and grants. Visit www.sars999.org.uk for more information.