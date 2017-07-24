Memory walk held for former Haverhill teacher

A poignant memory walk has taken place at a Haverhill school as staff and students teamed up to raise money for a charity close to the heart of a former teacher.

Every year group at Castle Manor Academy in Haverhill took part in the walk to raise money for the Back Up Trust, which supports people with spinal injuries.

The charity was hugely supported by Julie Morse, who was head of English at the academy before she passed away last summer.

Vanessa Whitcombe, headteacher at the school, said that Miss Morse had “left a significant gap behind” following her death.

She added: “When I spoke with Julie before she died and asked her to nominate a charity that we would focus on for a whole school charity event in her name, she chose the Back Up Trust.

“I am very pleased that we were able to undertake this event together to raise a good sum of memory and pay tribute to Julie in this special way.

“Julie’s family joined us for the walk and also helped students to plant a memory garden in her name.”

Miss Morse had held a number of fundraising events for the Back Up Trust as well as organising social events and supporting activity holidays.

Miss Morse was an ex-student of Castle Manor and had also worked at Castle Hill Middle School before deciding to train to be a teacher.

Ms Whitcombe added: “She was an exceptional teacher and an inspiration to many young people in our school.”

The school walk has raised more than £750 for the charity with a special Just Giving page set up for those wishing to support the event.

To donate go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/castlemanoracademy.