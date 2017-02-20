Men steal wallet in robbery in Haverhill

Police are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Haverhill in the early hours of Sunday morning.

At about 3.30am, two men, aged in their 30s and 20s, a teenage boy and a teenage girl walking along Hardwick Road were approached by several young men.

They were ordered to empty their pockets and the teenage boy was reportedly struck in the face.

A wallet was stolen and the suspects made off along the footpath towards the old railway line.

The young men are described as being approximately 17 to 21-years-old, between 5ft 8ins and 6ft tall, and of slim to athletic build.

All were believed to be wearing tracksuits with hoods.

Witnesses or anyone with information related to the incident are asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting reference 18470/17. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org