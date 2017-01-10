MET OFFICE UPDATE: Heavy rain and possible snow to now reach East Anglia on Thursday as temperatures drop

The Met Office has this afternoon updated its weather warnings, forecasting that heavy rain and wintery showers including snow will now reach East Anglia on Thursday.

Forecasters yesterday predicted falling temperatures and snow reaching large parts of the UK on Friday, January 13.

But this afternoon, Tuesday January 10, the weather warning for Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex was brought forward to Thursday, January 12.

A Met Office forecaster said: “Rain moving eastwards across the south of the UK on Thursday may turn to snow in places.

“Whilst this is unlikely, there is a small chance of snow settling with disruption to road, rail and air services as well as interruptions to power supplies and other utilities. Associated heavy rain and strong winds may prove additional hazards.

“If the area of heavy rain moves further north, this would pull cold air into the system and bring snow to parts of southern England and south Wales. At the same time heavy rain will likely persist in some areas along with the potential for some locally strong winds.”