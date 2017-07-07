More council car charge points in West Suffolk

West Suffolk has become an easier place in which to run a plug-in electric car.

St Edmundsbury Borough and Forest Heath District Councils have installed six new car charging point and refurbished the existing two in Bury St Edmunds’s multi-storey.

There are pairs of new charging points at Ram Meadow, Bury; The Guineas, Newmarket and Ehringhausen Way car park in Haverhill.

To use them you must have an account with Chargemaster, who run them.

The councils will also match-fund businesses up to £1,000 towards the cost of an electric vehicle or charge point.

Cllr David Bowman, Forest heath’s cabinet member for operations, and Peter Stevens, St Edmundsbury’s cabinet member for operations, said with the increase in charging points around the UK they would both look at electric cars when they buy a new cars.

A single charge on most basic models gives a range of 100-120 miles at about 3p per mile compared to 10p per mile for petrol or diesel vehicle.

The 4,536 charge point locations in the UK can be found at www.zap-map.com