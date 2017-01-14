More snow and ice for East Anglia tonight

Don’t put the toboggan away yet because the Met Office has issued a warning for more snow and ice across East Anglia today and tomorrow.

An existing ice and snow warning issues yesterday was valid until noon today with the Met Office saying that where there were showers it would fall as sleet or snow.

But this morning they issued a new yellow ‘be aware’ warning covering all of East Anglia from 4pm today until noon tomorrow.

It says wintry showers are expected in parts of Norfolk and the east of Suffolk on Saturday evening and night.

It adds: “This will lead to icy stretches developing on untreated surfaces and where treatment is temporarily washed off of surfaces.

“Later in the night and on Sunday morning an area of more general rain, sleet and snow is expected which will lead to icy stretches and perhaps some slight accumulations of snow.

“There is a chance of difficult driving conditions on untreated roads and slippery conditions on pavements and cycle paths are possible.”

The risk of ice is heightened because clear spells this evening and tonight will lead to an early frost likely to lead to widespread icy stretches developing on untreated surfaces or surfaces where prior treatment is washed off.

For the latest weather warnings visit www.metoffice.gov.uk/public/weather/warnings