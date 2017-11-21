More than 70 MPs urge PM to stop Stradishall man’s extradition

More than 70 MPs have called on the Prime Minister and Attorney General to act to stop the extradition of an alleged hacker with Asperger Syndrome.

Lauri Love, 32, from Stradishall, will next week appeal at the Royal Courts of Justice against a decision to extradite him to the USA for his alleged involvement online protests that followed the death of Aaron Swartz in 2013, which the Americans say involved hacking government systems.

Last year 114 MPs wrote to President Obama calling for Mr Love to be tried in the is country because of concerns for his mental a physical wellbeing.

Last week 73 MPs, including West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock in whose constituency Mr Love lives, wrote to the Prime Minister and Attorney General, calling on them to ‘make representations’ to their American counterparts to halt the extradition.

They say the UK has prosecuted 13 people accused of hacking US systems and Mr Love would be the first to be extradited.

They add that a district judge has already accepted that Mr Love is at severe risk of losing his life if extradited and describe him as having a long history of mental health issues as well as severe eczema.

Naomi Colvin of the Courage Foundation, which runs Mr Love’s defence fund and support campaign, said: “To the best of my knowledge, and that of Lauri’s legal team and his family, the UK government has not made any kind of representation to Donald Trump asking for us to be able to try Lauri here instead of him being extradited.”