MP officially opens new bistro in Haverhill

Haverhill MP Matthew Hancock officially opened the newest place to dine out in the town, Nine Jars Bistro, last Thursday.

The bistro opened in October in the building that was occupied by The Bell but had been derelict for almost three years after Greene King closed the pub down.

Mr Hancock was invited along by the bistro’s owners, CXG Lettings, to conduct the official opening, which was also attended by the Mayor of Haverhill, Cllr David Roach and Paul Donno, the chairman of Haverhill Chamber of Commerce.

Joint owner, Robin Pilley said: “Matt Hancock basically highlighted that this type of establishment demonstrated that Haverhill is a growing town going places and it all adds to a fell good factor for Haverhill, which he is very keen to promote.

“It’s been very well received in the town. Most Thursday, Friday and Saturdays have been booked out.”

Nine Jars has currently has a special Christmas menu and is holding a New Year’s Eve event, for which tickets are selling fast.