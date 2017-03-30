Mud and yet more mud lay ahead for Haverhill medical team

A group of medical professionals who either work together, or used to, at one of Haverhill’s GP surgeries are due to get very dirty - but don’t worry, it’s all in the name of charity.

Calling themselves Team Clements - after the fact that they all work at the Clements/Christmas Maltings Surgery - the set of seven are heading to Elveden Estate, near Thetford, on Saturday (April 1) to participate in the Only the Brave mud obstacle run.

The five mile race is being staged solely to raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance Trust, and with five of the team having taken part in a similar event at Wimpole Hall last August, The Bear Grylls Survival Race, in which they raised money nfor Support Our Paras, they fancied going out and getting filthy again for charity.

One of the team is Jane Jamieson, who works as a health care assistant at both sites of the surgery.

She said: “We did the Bear Grylls thing near Cambridge last year and we thought we had so much fun we would get the same team from the surgery together, and more, and raise funds for the East Anglian Air Ambulance Trust.

“We’ve got two emergency care practitioners (ECPs) with us at the surgery and they are going to be taking part as well.”

Aside from Jane and the two ECPs, the team includes two nurses, one GP and one of the administration team.

The five who completed the Bear Grylls event; Jane, Jo Rance, Jodie Hammond, Adam Branch and Dave Cockrill will be joined this time by two more colleagues, Dr David Brandon and Rosemary Pannell.

Donations for the Only The Brave race can be made at http://www.virginmoneygiving.com/team/Teamclements3.