Mud, glorious mud for Haverhill group

Mud will be the order of the day on Sunday when a new nature group will meet for the first time.

Haverhill Wildlife Watch group is the newest member of the Wildlife Watch network of nature groups affiliated to Suffolk Wildlife Trust.

The group, which is designed for children aged between 6 and 12, will be based at East Town Park Countryside Centre and will meet on the first Sunday of each month.

The theme for their very first session is marvellous mud and group leaders have asked for children to come along prepared to get muddy.

If you have a young nature lover that would like to get involved, you can book them a place by contacting 07538 108512 or visiting: haverhillwildlifewatch@hotmail.com

Activities, which will take place between 10am and midday, are suitable for children aged 6-12 years and parents and carers are welcome to stay.

There is a suggested donation of £2. The group will meet on Sunday, January 8, and the first Sunday of every month throughout the year.