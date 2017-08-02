Music fans turn out in force for the return of Haverhill festival

Hundreds of music fans ignored Haverhill’s inclement weather to help make the third PIM:JAM music festival a ‘massive success.’

The festival returned to The Bull in Camps Road, the same venue it has used for its two earlier stagings - in 1014 and 2016 - on Saturday for a feast of music that began at midday on Saturday and ran on until closing time.

The festival was launched as a tribute to man Peter James, a talented guitarist who died in a car crash in Homefield Road, Haverhill in December 2013 and is now going to be staged every year.

Peter was 26 when he died and had been a member of the band, This Broken Empire.

Every year the festival is a fund-raiser for the charity, Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS), whose volunteers were at the scene of Peter’s accident and tried to save his life.

Joint organiser of the festival, Matt Plumb, who was one of Peter’s best friends, was delighted with how the festival went, even given the unwelcome rain.

He said: “The day itself was a massive success.

“We had an attendance of 400 through the doors throughout the day. With many sticking around all day despite the rain.

“Early counts of money raised look to better last year’s total and have raised in excess of £3,200 raising more than £6,500 to date.

“We would like to especially mention all the staff at the Bull, all the volunteers, caterers, sound and lighting techs and our main sponsor Real Bodies Gym for sponsoring the event along with all our other sponsors and partners and of course all the people who attended to support the local bands and artists of which some great music was provided.

“All announcements regarding raffle prizes etcetera will be made shortly and winners contacted through social media or via contact details given.

“Plans are already gathering for 2018’s event with other fundraising events during the year so please stay tuned to our social media pages to see what we are up to and support local live music.”

The acts that played at the festival were Jay Aldridge; Dale and the Incidentals; The Ultraviolet; Claudette & Gil; All We Earthlings; Shannon Elsden; A Few Too Many; George Self; Umbrella Assassins: James White; Saving Scarlett: Adiescar: The Magic Es; Shyer; Hollowstar: Silo 18 and Old Street Rockers.