Nearly 500 entrants at the Horseheath Eventing trials

Horseheath held their third British Eventing-affiliated event at the weekend, with record numbers of competitors taking part.

It follows on from the first two events, which were also successful, as they continue to grow and develop — organisers hope this is the start of regular BE events.

RISKY BUSINESS: India J Nichols and Knockmoy Cove jump a dangerous-looking cross country jump

The weekend, which was greatly anticipated by the riders and spectators alike, took place in near-perfect going due to ample rainfall in the weeks prior.

Serena Kullich — who won the BE100 category — said it was a ‘nice flowing course with really good ground’.

Rosie Hull, from Halstead, was successful in the BE80(T) class with a win on Master Comic.

Hull, who started out as a Point-to-Point rider, first competed at Horseheath Racecourse about 10 years ago but has not taken part for more than two years, made her return to the course and enjoyed the ‘special win’.

ENJOYABLE EVENT: Competitors like Kate Pegrum had a great time

Double success was a trend of the weekend, which saw Molly Harris win both Section H (BE90) with Bannerview Black Bess and Section K (BE80T) with Macs Mirah.

The winner of BE100 Section A with Alfie XXVI was 16-year-old Summer Nicholls.

Nicholls was delighted with her win as it will allow her to progress to compete in the BE100 regional final — from there she is hoping to qualify for the Mitsubishi Motors Cup, held annually at the Badminton Horse Trials.

And the warm weather did not stop competitors from making a splash with the water feature — a brightly coloured boat-shaped jump — through the water and out over the Duck Plumbing wishing well for the BE90 and BE100 competitors.

Indie Vaughan-Jones posted a win with Cool Blue, owned by Annie Borrett. Vaughan-Jones has forged a successful eventing career so far, having ridden up to two stars and said she particularly enjoyed the ‘flowing and galloping stretches of the course’.

There were also a number of Wobbleberries competing in the BE80(T) class. The Wobbleberry is designed as ‘a challenge for middle-aged, wimpy riders’ to compete in a BE80(T) class by autumn 2017 and raise as much money as possible.

Helen Kinsella, riding Farmers Hill Aristokat, was the highest-placed rider completing the challenge and was rewarded with a video of her cross country round from An Eventful Life.

The entry charge at Horseheath was donated to two local charities. This year, the beneficiaries were the East Anglian Air Ambulance and Maggie’s Centre Cambridge.