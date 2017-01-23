New 4x4 group cleans up Linton lane

A new group for 4x4 owners held its first event on Saturday when it cleaned up an abused old Roman road near Linton.

About a dozen members of All Terrain UK, which was only launched in December, turned out to clear debris mostly,from a travellers’ camp in the green lane, filling a skip provided by Cambridgeshire County Council with everything from used nappies to bikes.

The All Terrain UK volunteers who worked on the Linton green lane

Founder member Kirk Pearson, from Kedington, explained: “All Terrain UK aims to promote the responsible use of 4x4 vehicles in the countryside and to protect our ancient network of green roads.

“When we were made aware of the situation near Linton, we immediately put plans in place to tackle the problem, hopefully benefitting all user groups.”

The club’s health and safety officer Alan King said: “There is an element of the 4x4 community who don’t do things properly and we’re looking to educate those.”

They also want to hear from other county rights of way departments who need maintenance help. Visit www.allterrainuk.com