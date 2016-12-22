New accolade to recognise unsung community heroes

Unsung community heroes in the Bury St Edmunds area are to be recognised for their selfless efforts in a new councillor-led awards scheme.

During their four-year term, each St Edmundsbury Borough councillor will be able to hand out the accolade to two individuals who work tirelessly for the good of others.

The Councillor Award for Outstanding Contributions to the Community has been spearheaded by Cllrs Tony Brown and Robert Everitt.

Cllr Everitt, who represents the Minden ward in Bury and is cabinet member for families and communities, said: “As funding for the public sector shrinks our local communities are developing ways of supporting themselves, helping to prevent crises and simply looking out for each other.

“This couldn’t happen without the dedication of volunteers who offer their time and skills to make life better for people and their communities.

“These volunteers don’t work for the publicity, acclaim or financial reward, they just get things done and our awards will allow councillors to recognise those efforts.”

Cllr Brown, who represents Haverhill East, added: “This is about having a simple but heartfelt way of acknowledging the work of individuals who continuously dedicate their time to improve the wellbeing of those around them.”

In addition to the awards, the leader of the authority can choose to give two further scrolls of honour to acknowledge and promote work done by individuals within the borough.