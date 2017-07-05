New boarding house adds an international aspect to Stoke College

A new boarding house has been completed this week at Stoke College.

The historic stable block has been converted into modern accommodation for boarders at the independent school in preparation for the opening of full-time boarding in September.

Parents of the Stoke by Clare school have been invited to the official opening on July 7 as part of the school’s end of year celebrations.

The project, carried out by local firm Millcam, was lead by Simon Bevan, a former pupil of the school.

The building will house 28 boarders, plus staff .

College Bursar, Sabine Kite, said: “It is good to bring such an historic building back into full use.

“The new house will be the home and the heart of school life for many of our boarders.

“We are delighted with wonderful transformation of the building.”

The building will first be used for the new international Summer School that Stoke launches on July 7.

Up to 70 overseas students will be welcomed every week over the summer holidays learning English, running outdoor activities and delivering classes in English etiquette.

As part of the programme the overseas students will be able put on a production of ‘Olivia!’ with Stoke College students and other local young people.

Any secondary school pupils interested in drama, who would like to join the production, should contact Mrs Kite via stokebursar@stokecollege.co.uk.