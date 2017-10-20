New computer repair shop all set to open in Haverhill

A dream is about to become a reality for Nick Rutter when he opens his first computer repair shop in Haverhill.

Nick has been running Nicom Services on a part-time basis for the past three years from his home in Kedington.

But on Saturday, Nick and his wife Sarah will open their shop, in Recreation Road.

Nick, 31, has worked in IT for 15 years - currently he is head of IT Operations at Royston School Academies Trust.

He said: “It’s been a dream of mine for quite a while to open the shop but at the moment I work for an academy trust in Royston.

“The plan is to leave here at some point and run it full time. I’ve been running it part-time for three years but we were getting people at all times of the day coming to our house dropping laptops off and we felt ‘this isn’t right’.”

Sarah has been trained to run the shop on some days, but Nick will be there on Tuesdays and Thursdays when it opens from 5pm to 8pm. It will also open from 10am to 2.30pm, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and from 9am to 5pm on Saturday.

The shop will only deal with PC, laptop and monitor repairs, as Nick explained: “We’ve done something like 35 laptop repairs in the last month, ranging from Windows re-instalments to broken screens, broken keyboards and broken charging ports and that’s what’s brought us to do this.

“I think the key thing here is that it’s affordable IT support, that’s where I’ve always gone with it and my motto is I would rather do ten jobs at £10 than one job at £100.”