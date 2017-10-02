New councillor elected for Hundon

The new St Edmundsbury Borough Councillor for Hundon has outlined her priorities for the future.

Mary Evans (Cons), who is also the Suffolk County councillor for Clare, swept to victory in a by-election last Thursday, receiving 357 votes to the 86 for by the only other candidate, Liberal Democrat Alexandra Role. The turnout was 25.15 per cent.

Cllr Evans said: “It is an honour to have been elected St Edmundsbury Borough Councillor for the villages of Wixoe, Stoke by Clare, Stradishall and Hundon.

“I will raise their profile at St Edmundsbury and fight for better services including improvements to the local infrastructure, especially better broadband.

“I have spent years volunteering with community groups and understand how many of the most treasured aspects of village life such as the community shop, village hall, lunch club, or toddlers group depend on the dedication of volunteers.

“I will work with local residents to help ensure a long term future for village activities and services.

“Fly tipping, speeding traffic and dog fouling are top community concerns. I will work with officials and parishes to combat these nuisances.”

The by election was called after Jeremy Farthing stood down from the council due to increasing business commitments abroad and a house move away from the area.