New Haverhill wildlife group explores the great outdoors

Zara Jobson, seven, mud sliding at East Town Park during the most recent meeting of the Haverhill Wildlife Watch

Mud sliding was one of the fun activities enjoyed by youngsters at a fledgling Haverhill wildlife group.

Seven-year-old Zara Robson (pictured) was one of those who braved the mud sliding in East Town Park (ETP) during the Haverhill Wildlife Watch (part of Suffolk Wildlife Trust; www.) meeting.

The group meets on the first Sunday of every month in ETP Visitors Centre, from 10am-midday for fun and inspiring wildlife-themed activities for six-12 year olds. There is a suggested donation of £2 per child.

The group’s next meeting on Sunday, May 7 is ‘All about Owls’. See the posters round town, pick up a flyer from ETP or visit the group’s Facebook page for more info.

The group will also be doing a river walk, making dens, looking at insects etc.

Booking recommended on 07538108512 or via haverhillwildlifewatch@hotmail.com