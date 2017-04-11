New Haverhill wildlife group explores the great outdoors

Mud sliding was one of the fun activities enjoyed by youngsters at a fledgling Haverhill wildlife group.

Seven-year-old Zara Robson (pictured) was one of those who braved the mud sliding in East Town Park (ETP) during the Haverhill Wildlife Watch (part of Suffolk Wildlife Trust; www.) meeting.

The group meets on the first Sunday of every month in ETP Visitors Centre, from 10am-midday for fun and inspiring wildlife-themed activities for six-12 year olds. There is a suggested donation of £2 per child.

The group’s next meeting on Sunday, May 7 is ‘All about Owls’. See the posters round town, pick up a flyer from ETP or visit the group’s Facebook page for more info.

The group will also be doing a river walk, making dens, looking at insects etc.

Booking recommended on 07538108512 or via haverhillwildlifewatch@hotmail.com