New home care service is launched for the Haverhill area

A new business serving the Haverhill area has launched to help provide a better quality of life and combat rural isolation in later life.

1 Oak Home Care was created by Angel Doyle, from Glemsford, after she identified a real lack of holistic care for older people in the community and set about remedying that.

After researching and spending time working with the Care Quality Commission to gain their approval, the company is now active and seeking clients in the Haverhill and Sudbury areas and beyond.

With a background in training for the health and social care industry, Angel noticed a need for an organisation to tackle the growing problem of isolation in rural areas. According to Suffolk Age UK, over 15,000 people over the age of 65 in Suffolk are often or always lonely. That’s 1 in 10 people.

Angel says: “The team at 1 Oak feel passionately about delivering high quality care and beating isolation.

“So much of the time we hear of inadequate quality when it comes to the care of our loved ones.

“With a population of aging people the quality of care delivered is more important now than ever before.”

“Although there are many good providers who offer basic care for their clients, we aim to go above and beyond, supporting both the persons needs and wants.

“What 1 Oak Care is looking to do is offer services that contribute to a much better quality for life.

“The care we offer to our clients is extended to our staff, we treat staff as if they were our own family and support them in every aspect of their career”

1 Oak has been joined by Theresa Street who has 20 years’ experience as a qualified nurse and brings a wealth of clinical knowledge in many different care settings.

Theresa has the same passion and drive to bring highly personalised care to the community as in her words “There is nothing more important than leading a fulfilling life, if we can support that then we consider ourselves privileged to serve the community in a holistic way”

Combatting isolation in Sudbury and rural areas is one of the 1 Oak family’s goals.

It’s plans include social invitations, accessible events and supporting truly independent living, encompassing real quality of life.

The provider is offering everything from regular personal and respite care, to home maintenance and organisation.

They will also organise day trips and local social events to encourage friendship and prevent loneliness.

1 Oak Care has joined forces with a local hairdresser and a dog walker, both fully DBS checked and they are looking to work with other local businesses, who will can contribute to the quality of life of their clients.