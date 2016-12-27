New hotel open for business in Haverhill

Travelodge has opened its new hotel in Haverhill amid hopes it could lead to a major economic boost for the area.

Haverhill Travelodge was officially opened by the Mayor of Haverhill, Cllr David Roach and the company’s development manager, John Hardy, last Friday.

It follows the completion of a major £700,000 upgrade of the former Days Inn site on Phoenix Road.

The upgrade, which has taken three months, has led to hopes the new Travelodge could lead to a two million pound boost to the local economy.

Donna Revell, who has taken over as manager of the hotel after holding the same position with Days Inn for the past 10 years, said: “I am delighted to take over the management of Haverhill Travelodge.

“We have got off to a flying start and we are literally booked out with business customers during the week and leisure travellers at the weekend.

“This is great news for the local economy, too, as our research shows that annually, Travelodge customers will spend over two million pounds with local business during their say with us.”

Haverhill Travelodge has 80 rooms, a bar/cafe and on–site free parking.

Travelodge, which operates 540 hotels across the UK took over the management of of the property from Days Inn in August 2016.

It has invested £700,000 refurbishing the hotel in line with the company’s new contemporary design.

“The arrival of Travelodge to Haverhill brings a well–known and trusted brand to town,” said the Mayor of Haverhill, cllr David Roach.

“Its location near to the bypass and the town’s business community should ensure its popularity.

“In addition, it is ideally placed for leisure use being on the edge of three counties and within half an hour’s drive to Cambridge.

“I am extremely pleased to be able to open the hotel and wish it and its staff every success.”

Travelodge has invested one million pounds modernisning six other hotels in Suffolk.

It is also looking for two more hotel sites in Felixstowe and Newmarket which is says could create 60 jobs.

Haverhill Travelodge has been upgraded to meet its new room concept which has been designed by customers and features the new king size Travelodge Dreamer bed and individual single beds in family rooms.

Haverhill Travelodge is the company’s second largest hotel in the county.